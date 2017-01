Noodle, la guitarrista virtual de Gorillaz, lanza playlist por medio de Instagram

@watashiwanoodle: In search of new sounds and new inspiration, I found these kick-ass women who in their own individual ways are true pioneers in the writing, production and creation of MUSIC. They have inspired me, and I hope they inspire you too www.soundcloud.com/gorillaz/noodle ✌🏻 Ake Ome❗❗あけおめ ❗❗

