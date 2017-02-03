Faith Evans lanzará un nuevo album en donde colaboró junto a Notorius B.I.G

Nueva York, Estados Unidos.- Faith Evans, la cantante de R&B con la que estuvo casado Christopher Wallace mejor conocido como The Notorius B.I.G., decidió hacer pública la fecha de lanzamiento del disco que grabó junto al rapero asesinado 20 años atrás.

Este nuevo material llamado 'The King & I' se unirá a los tres discos póstumos que tiene: 'Life After Death' (1997); 'Born Again' (1999); y 'Duets: The Final Chapter' (2005). Sin embargo, en ellos se encontrarán nuevas canciones y colaboraciones con raperos como Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg y Sheek Louch, además de Lil’ Kim.

Así, el album que contará con 25 canciones llegará para el 19 de mayo a las tiendas de forma virtual y física.

Faith Evans Unveils Her Long-Awaited Duets Album with The Notorious B.I.G. https://t.co/BQyp7TAPWH pic.twitter.com/rKwmDNAXZ7 — Faith Evans (@faithevans) 3 de febrero de 2017

Tracklist



01. A Billion

02. Legacy

03. Beautiful (Interlude)

04. Can’t Get Enough

05. Don’t Test Me

06. Big/Faye (Interlude) (ft. Jamal Woolard)

07. Tryna Get By

08. The Reason

09. I Don’t Want It (ft. Lil’ Cease)

10. I Got Married (Interlude) (ft. Mama Wallace)

11. Wife Commandments

12. We Just Clicked (Interlude) (ft. Mama Wallace)

13. A Little Romance

14. The Baddest (Interlude)

15. Fool For You

16. Crazy (Interlude) (ft. 112 & Mama Wallace)

17. Got Me Twisted

18. When We Party (ft. )

19. Somebody Knows (ft. Busta Rhymes)

20. Take Me There (ft. Sheek Louch & Styles P)

21. One In The Same

22. I Wish (Interlude) (ft. Kevin McCall & Chyna Tahjere)

23. Lovin You For Life (ft. Lil’ Kim)

24. NYC (ft. Jadakiss)

25. It Was Worth It