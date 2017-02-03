Faith Evans lanzará un nuevo album en donde colaboró junto a Notorius B.I.G
La cantante de R&B, con la que estuvo casado el rapero desde 1994, decidió lanzar el album 'The King & I' a 20 años de su muerte.
Nueva York, Estados Unidos.- Faith Evans, la cantante de R&B con la que estuvo casado Christopher Wallace mejor conocido como The Notorius B.I.G., decidió hacer pública la fecha de lanzamiento del disco que grabó junto al rapero asesinado 20 años atrás.
Este nuevo material llamado 'The King & I' se unirá a los tres discos póstumos que tiene: 'Life After Death' (1997); 'Born Again' (1999); y 'Duets: The Final Chapter' (2005). Sin embargo, en ellos se encontrarán nuevas canciones y colaboraciones con raperos como Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg y Sheek Louch, además de Lil’ Kim.
Así, el album que contará con 25 canciones llegará para el 19 de mayo a las tiendas de forma virtual y física.
Faith Evans Unveils Her Long-Awaited Duets Album with The Notorious B.I.G. https://t.co/BQyp7TAPWH pic.twitter.com/rKwmDNAXZ7— Faith Evans (@faithevans) 3 de febrero de 2017
Tracklist
01. A Billion
02. Legacy
03. Beautiful (Interlude)
04. Can’t Get Enough
05. Don’t Test Me
06. Big/Faye (Interlude) (ft. Jamal Woolard)
07. Tryna Get By
08. The Reason
09. I Don’t Want It (ft. Lil’ Cease)
10. I Got Married (Interlude) (ft. Mama Wallace)
11. Wife Commandments
12. We Just Clicked (Interlude) (ft. Mama Wallace)
13. A Little Romance
14. The Baddest (Interlude)
15. Fool For You
16. Crazy (Interlude) (ft. 112 & Mama Wallace)
17. Got Me Twisted
18. When We Party (ft. )
19. Somebody Knows (ft. Busta Rhymes)
20. Take Me There (ft. Sheek Louch & Styles P)
21. One In The Same
22. I Wish (Interlude) (ft. Kevin McCall & Chyna Tahjere)
23. Lovin You For Life (ft. Lil’ Kim)
24. NYC (ft. Jadakiss)
25. It Was Worth It
