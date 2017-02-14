ESPECTÁCULOS DEPORTES AZTECA
Desmantelan catapulta para lanzar...
Video: Empire State se viste de rojo y late en el Día de San Valentín

La punta del rascacielos se iluminó luego de que 14 parejas se casaran o renovaran sus votos en el piso 86 de este edificio.

14 de febrero de 2017
Video: Empire State se viste de rojo y late en el Día de San Valentín Foto: Twitter.

Nueva York, EUA.- El imponente Empire State de Nueva York se vistió de color rojo para celebrar el Día de San Valentín.

 

La punta del rascacielos se iluminó luego de que 14 parejas se casaran o renovaran sus votos en el piso 86 de este edificio.

 

Como cada año, varias parejas participan en la tradicional boda.

DEFENSOR DE AUDIENCIA TV AZTECA.