Video: Empire State se viste de rojo y late en el Día de San Valentín
La punta del rascacielos se iluminó luego de que 14 parejas se casaran o renovaran sus votos en el piso 86 de este edificio.
Nueva York, EUA.- El imponente Empire State de Nueva York se vistió de color rojo para celebrar el Día de San Valentín.
Love is in the air—literally! We're fulfilling our role as the Heart of NYC with a pulsing red heartbeat-inspired lighting for V-Day. pic.twitter.com/Ei4gY5j90H— Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) 14 de febrero de 2017
Como cada año, varias parejas participan en la tradicional boda.
Congratulations to the 14 couples who were married or renewed their vows atop our 86th floor Observatory today! #ESBeMine pic.twitter.com/uPzpw7qjFu— Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) 14 de febrero de 2017
